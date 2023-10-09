One Civilian Killed In 53 Russian Strikes On Kherson Region In Past 24 Hours

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Russian army struck Ukraine's southern Kherson region 53 times on Sunday, October 8, killing one person.

Kherson region governor Oleksandr Prokudin announced this on Facebook , Ukrinform reports.

"Over the past 24 hours, the enemy launched 53 shelling attacks, firing 288 projectiles from mortars, artillery, Grad multiple rocket launchers, AGS [automatic grenade launchers], tanks, aircraft, and UAVs. The enemy fired 96 shells at the city of Kherson," he said.

Russian death toll in Ukraine up to 282,630

According to Prokudin, Russian forces targeted residential areas in towns and villages, a parking lot and a critical infrastructure site in Kherson, as well as a church in the Kherson district.

Due to Russian aggression, one person died and 18 others were wounded, two of them children.

Late on October 8, Russian troops shelled Antonivka in the Kherson region, killing a 50-year-old man.