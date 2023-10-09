Russians Injure Four Residents Of Donetsk Region Overnight

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Over the past day, October 8, Russian invaders injured four residents of the Donetsk region.
Ihor Moroz, the acting head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration, reported this on Facebook , according to Ukrinform.
"On October 8, Russians injured four residents of the Donetsk region in Kostyantynivka," he said.
Moroz emphasized that the total number of casualties in the Donetsk region since the beginning of the full-scale war does not include Mariupol and Volnovakha.
As reported, on October 8, the Russian army hit Kostyantynivka with an Iskander cruise missile. A nine-year-old child was among those injured.
