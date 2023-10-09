Azerbaijan Marking Anniversary Of Hadrut Settlement's Liberation In Second Karabakh War

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 9. Azerbaijan is
marking the anniversary of the liberation of Hadrut settlement from
Armenian occupation during the second Karabakh war in the Khojavand
district, Trend reports.
The liberation of Hadrut and eight other settlements was
announced by President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev
on October 9, 2020.
The head of state said that as a result of the successful
operation, the villages of Gishlag, Garajally, Afandilar,
Suleymanli in the Jabrayil district, Yukhari Guzlak, Gorazilli in
the Fuzuli district, Chayli in the Tartar district, Hadrut, and the
village of Sur in the Khojavand district were liberated from the
occupation.
The liberation of Hadrut is considered one of the key turning
points in the second Karabakh war.
Following over a month of military action to liberate its
territories from Armenian occupation from late Sept. to early Nov.
2020, Azerbaijan has pushed Armenia to sign the surrender document.
A joint statement on the matter was made by the Azerbaijani
president, Armenia's PM, and the president of Russia.
MENAFN09102023000187011040ID1107210837
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.