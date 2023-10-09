Weekly Review Of Azerbaijan's Oil Market

The average price of Azeri LT CIF Augusta crude oil, which is produced at the Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli block of Azerbaijani fields, decreased by $5.97 (5.94 percent) compared the week before and amounted to $94.62 per barrel.

The maximum price during the reporting period was $97.81 per barrel, and the minimum – $91.23 per barrel.

Last week, the average price of Azeri Light oil based on FOB in the Turkish port of Ceyhan was $93.6 per barrel, which is $5.96 (5.99 percent) less from the week before. The maximum price was $101.65 per barrel, and the minimum - $98.01 per barrel.

The average price of URALS crude oil increased by $0.32 (0.39 percent) compared to last week and amounted to $82.38 per barrel. The maximum price for URALS reached $96.81 per barrel, and the minimum – $90.2 per barrel.

The average price for Brent crude oil decreased by $4.39 (4.58 percent) and amounted to $91.52 per barrel. The maximum price for Brent reached $94.68 per barrel, and the minimum – $88,2 per barrel.