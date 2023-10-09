Weekly Review Of Azerbaijan's Oil Market

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 9. Oil prices
decreased last week, Trend reports.
The average price of Azeri LT CIF Augusta crude oil,
which is produced at the Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli block of Azerbaijani
fields, decreased by $5.97 (5.94 percent) compared the week before
and amounted to $94.62 per barrel.
The maximum price during the reporting period was
$97.81 per barrel, and the minimum – $91.23 per barrel.
Last week, the average price of Azeri Light oil based
on FOB in the Turkish port of Ceyhan was $93.6 per barrel, which is
$5.96 (5.99 percent) less from the week before. The maximum price
was $101.65 per barrel, and the minimum - $98.01 per barrel.
The average price of URALS crude oil increased by
$0.32 (0.39 percent) compared to last week and amounted to $82.38
per barrel. The maximum price for URALS reached $96.81 per barrel,
and the minimum – $90.2 per barrel.
The average price for Brent crude oil decreased by
$4.39 (4.58 percent) and amounted to $91.52 per barrel. The maximum
price for Brent reached $94.68 per barrel, and the minimum – $88,2
per barrel.
|
Oil type
|
October 2, 2023
|
October 3, 2023
|
October 4, 2023
|
October 5, 2023
|
October 6, 2023
|
Average price
|
Azeri LT CIF
|
$97,77
|
$97,81
|
$94,79
|
$91,48
|
$91,23
|
$94,62
|
Azeri Light FOB Ceyhan
|
$96,78
|
$96,81
|
$93,76
|
$90,45
|
$90,20
|
$93,60
|
Urals (EX NOVO)
|
$80,19
|
$80,23
|
$77,22
|
$74,25
|
$74,37
|
$77,25
|
Brent Dated
|
$94,56
|
$94,68
|
$91,68
|
$88,48
|
$88,20
|
$91,52
(1 USD = 1.7 AZN on October 9, 2023)
