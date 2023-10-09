Nextech Week Tokyo 2023 Brings Cutting-Edge Tech This Autumn, Invites Tech Enthusiasts

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Tokyo, Japan - NexTech Week Tokyo returns to Makuhari Messe this autumn, attracting tech enthusiasts, industry professionals, and curious minds from around the globe to witness the latest in technology, including AI, blockchain, quantum computing, and DX human resource development from October 25 to 27.



With over 300 industry-leading exhibitors, visitors will have the opportunity to network with industry leaders, gain insights from expert-led sessions, engage in panel discussions, experience immersive product demos, and receive live technical consultations, as NexTech Week Tokyo offers a glimpse into the future of robotics, generative AI, augmented reality, Web3, DAO, virtual reality, and other ground-breaking innovations shaping the tech industry.



The success of the Spring edition last May, which attracted 30,414 visitors from 30 different countries and featured 256 exhibitors, has firmly established NexTech Week Tokyo as Japan's premiere tech exhibition in the industry. This autumn edition, NexTech Week Tokyo will be held concurrently with XR Fair Tokyo and Metaverse Expo Tokyo, where hundreds of companies will feature the latest products and technologies in virtual platforms, digital twin, content production, mixed reality, and more.



Interested visitors are encouraged to register for free via General Visitor tickets. The show also offers VIP Visitor Tickets, for individuals holding managerial positions and higher and will have exclusive access to the keynote session and VIP-only reception and lounge. VIP badge will be issued to those who are qualified as VIP guests.



This global hub is an ideal opportunity to explore cutting-edge technologies, collaborate with fellow professionals, and network with industry titans to immerse in the future of technology and maintain a competitive edge.



