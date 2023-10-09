Statrys Announces Ongoing Commitment To Cleaner Oceans

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Statrys dedicates transaction proceeds to support ocean conservation, launching 'Ocean Awareness Month: Extended Edition'.

- Bertrand TheaudHONG KONG, October 9, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Statrys , a leading payment solution provider for SMEs in Hong Kong, has formally announced its unwavering commitment to environmental sustainability. In alignment with its Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) goals, the company is setting aside a portion of its proceeds from transactions to support clean ocean endeavors.Key Highlights of the Initiative:. For every transaction processed through Statrys' platform, regular donations are earmarked to support efforts aimed at ocean preservation.. This commitment is not limited to a specific timeframe. Statrys will be making these contributions every quarter as part of its long-term ESG strategy.. Clients of Statrys play an integral role in this initiative. Each transaction they undertake not only supports their business objectives but also contributes to a larger environmental cause.Statrys announces "Ocean Awareness Month : Extended Edition" to further spotlight its dedication and to offer a more in-depth focus on the pressing challenges our oceans face."In the rapidly evolving fintech sector, our responsibilities extend beyond providing financial solutions," remarked Bertrand Theaud, founder of Statrys. "We are deeply committed to a sustainable future, and our ongoing support for cleaner oceans is a reflection of this commitment.”These funds will be channeled towards initiatives that are actively combating marine pollution, projects focused on the rejuvenation of marine ecosystems, and comprehensive efforts to ensure the long-term sustainability of our oceans.While Statrys consistently serves entrepreneurs and businesses in Hong Kong with distinction, the company equally underscores its societal and environmental commitments. This campaign embodies Statrys' vision, where business endeavors and ecological preservation go hand in hand.Statrys invites every stakeholder to participate and echo this mission, striving for a joint positive influence on our marine ecosystems.About StatrysStatrys is one of Hong Kong's leading fintech, dedicated to providing efficient, flexible, and innovative financial solutions to businesses. With a steadfast dedication to its clients, Statrys has continuously set benchmarks in addressing the ever-changing needs of contemporary businesses.

