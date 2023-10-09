Amazing Maids Continues To Make A Difference With Cleaning For A Reason Collaboration

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Amazing Maids, a leading provider of house cleaning services in Holliston and the MetroWest Area continues its partnership with Cleaning for a Reason.

HOLLISTON, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES, October 8, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Amazing Maids, Inc., a leading residential cleaning company based in Holliston, Massachusetts, is delighted to announce its ongoing collaboration with Cleaning for a Reason, providing support to individuals facing the challenges of cancer. Since 2019, Amazing Maids has served 88+ cancer patients with $19,360+ in free house cleanings.Through its partnership with Cleaning for a Reason, Amazing Maids supports two homes per month for two consecutive months free of charge. This is an ongoing service to cancer patients residing in the MetroWest area and the surrounding towns.Juliana Rocha, Founder and CEO of Amazing Maids said:“Partnering with Cleaning for a Reason has allowed us to give back to our community in a profound way. Their mission of providing free cleaning services to cancer patients aligns with our own values of making a positive impact in people's lives.“We've had the privilege of serving numerous patients and seeing firsthand the difference a clean home can make during their treatment. In 2023, we aim to raise an additional $5,000 to support clean homes for more cancer patients,” Ms. Rocha concluded:“The dedication and support of the Cleaning for a Reason team has inspired us to continue our commitment to this cause.”About: Founded in 2006, Amazing Maids is the go-to provider of residential cleaning in Holliston and the MetroWest area. The family-owned and operated company has experienced steady growth from its initial handful of clients to now serving more than 200 active customers. Their primary goal is to elevate the well-being of both their customers and staff. Amazing Maids encompasses a broad range of comprehensive services including deep cleaning, recurring housekeeping, and move-in/move-out cleaning, all designed to enhance the quality of life for their valued clients.

