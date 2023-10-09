'2023 BOOKIZCON,' With The Theme 'Diverse Growth, Greater Possibilities,' Began At The Suwon Convention Center

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Lee Jae-Joon, Mayor of Suwon, and key figures, including the artist GANZ, are striking performance poses during the opening ceremony of the '2023 International Children's Book & Content Festival (BOOKIZCON)' held at the Suwon Convention Center | Photo by AVING News

Mayor Lee Jae-Joon tours the '2023 International Children's Book & Content Festival (BOOKIZCON)' held at the Suwon Convention Center on October 5th. | Photo by AVING News

View of the '2023 International Children's Book & Content Festival (BOOKIZCON)' | Photo by AVING News

Products from companies participating in the '2023 International Children's Book & Content Festival (BOOKIZCON)' | Photo by AVING News

Products from companies participating in the '2023 International Children's Book & Content Festival (BOOKIZCON)' | Photo by AVING News

From October 5th to 9th, a children's content complex event unfolded at the Suwon Convention Center and the Gwanggyo Lake Park, featuring over 350 companies.

SUWON, GYEONGGI, REPUBLIC OF KOREA (SOUTH), October 9, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- The kids' content complex event, the '2023 International Children's Book & Content Festival for Kids (BOOKIZCON ),' started on October 5th at the Suwon Convention Center located in Yeongtong-gu, Suwon City.The 2023 BOOKIZCON exhibition, which will run until October 9th, is jointly hosted by Gyeonggi Province, Suwon Special City, the Korea Publishers Association, EZpmp, and the Suwon Convention Center. It is supported by the Ministry of Culture, Sports, and Tourism, the Korea Tourism Organization, and the Gyeonggi Tourism Organization. Suwon City, in particular, received support for this exhibition from the Korea Tourism Organization's integrated international conference program, with the collaboration of Gyeonggi Province, the Suwon Convention Center, and EZpmp.Mayor Lee Jae-Joon, who attended the opening ceremony on the same day, said, "Creativity comes from rich experience. I hope this year's BOOKIZCON exhibition becomes a space where children can have many experiences." He added, "Above all, I hope it leads our children into the world of endless creativity through various experiences and experiments."The first-ever BOOKIZCON, held this year, plans to provide various attractions with the theme of 'Diverse Growth, Greater Possibilities,' featuring the story of Moomin's 'Invisible Child.' It boasts participation from over 200 foreign illustrators, over 350 companies from around 10 countries, and more.On the opening day (October 5th), a live drawing show by the artist GANZ centered around the theme 'Diverse Growth, Greater Possibilities' and a ceremony where participants put their handprints together took place.An official from the Suwon Convention Center stated, "The Bologna Children's Book Fair in Italy, the Montreuil International Children Book Fair in France, and others have contributed to fostering children's dreams and revitalizing the local economy through children's book fairs. We aimed to prepare wholeheartedly for this year's first BOOKIZCON, which will foster the convergence of children's books, characters, and content as a world-class children's book fair."Visitors and children at BOOKIZCON can not only select from 5,000 different children's books from over ten countries on-site but also enjoy various auxiliary events, such as meetings with children's book authors, a photo zone with globally renowned characters like Moomin and Bonobono, special lectures for children by famous domestic and foreign figures, children's song competitions, fashion shows, drawing events, and more, allowing them to spread their wings of imagination.In addition, an event to send a letter to author J.K. Rowling of Harry Potter is being held to invite her. Furthermore, in line with the exhibition theme, activities like a developmental disorder-themed art exhibition based on diversity, contents from underdeveloped countries, and fundraising for sending children's books to underdeveloped countries are also taking place.Kang Woo-Hyon, the chairman of BOOKIZCON's organizing committee, said, "Suwon is a city that received the highest level of certification as a child-friendly city recognized by UNICEF in 2022. It's a city with libraries every five minutes, a paradise for libraries, and a city of humanities. We expect that the hosting of BOOKIZCON will be a great opportunity for children to approach books enjoyably through books and content while spreading their wings of imagination."The International Children's Book Content Festival 'BOOKIZCON,' where visitors can choose from over 5,000 children's books from more than ten countries, is hosted by Suwon City in collaboration with Gyeonggi Province, the Suwon Convention Center, EZpmp, the Korea Publishers Association, and is supported by the Korea Tourism Organization's integrated international conference program. In addition to this, special exhibitions related to climate change, such as 'Our Broken Planet,' an exclusive feature from the London Natural History Museum, are on display, along with events such as sending letters to J.K. Rowling, the author of Harry Potter, character photo zones featuring Moomin, Bonobono, and more, special sections dedicated to Suwon, global drawing community Urban Sketchers' experience booths, and more.

