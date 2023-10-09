Timeline Nutrition Announced As Platinum Sponsor Of International Metabolic Health Day

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

UNITED STATES, October 9, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- The Metabolic Terrain Institute of Health (MTIH) is thrilled to partner with Timeline Nutrition as a Platinum sponsor for the upcoming International Metabolic Health Day on Oct. 10, 2023.Timeline Nutrition, an innovative cellular nutrition brand by Swiss life science company Amazentis, is redefining the future of clinically-backed nutrients designed to optimize cellular health. With a decade-long commitment to research in mitochondrial health, Timeline's proprietary ingredient, Urolithin A, emerges as a game-changer. Their product, Mitopure, harnesses the pure form of Urolithin A to improve mitochondrial function, boost muscle strength, and promote overall well-being by targeting damaged mitochondria and encouraging the growth of new, healthy ones.Jennifer Scheinman, MS, RDN, LDN, Senior Manager of Nutrition Affairs at Timeline, commented, "At Timeline, we're dedicated to pioneering solutions that harness the potential of cellular health. With Mitopure, we're offering a unique nutrient, grounded in science, that has profound implications for the future of health and wellness. We're honored to join MTIH in advocating for metabolic health on a global stage."Dr. Nasha Winters, ND, FABNO, co-author of the "Metabolic Approach to Cancer" and Executive Director and Co-Founder of MTIH, added, "Our partnership with Timeline Nutrition marks an exciting chapter in our efforts to elevate the importance of metabolic health. Jennifer Scheinman and the Timeline team bring a wealth of knowledge and an impressive dedication to advancing cellular nutrition, which aligns seamlessly with MTIH's mission and our efforts for Metabolic Health Day."The need for awareness and innovative solutions in metabolic health is crucial, given that only 6.8% of American adults are in optimal metabolic health , and noncommunicable diseases, closely tied to metabolic dysfunction, account for 74% of all global deaths, according to the World Health Organization. International Metabolic Health Day, taking place on Oct. 10, 2023, is a pivotal platform aimed at mobilizing global support, fostering innovative research, and championing preventive healthcare strategies.For more information on the upcoming International Metabolic Health Day, visit .For more information on the promising world of mitochondrial health and offerings by Timeline Nutrition, visit .For more information about the Metabolic Terrain Institute of Health, visit .###Contact Information:Metabolic Terrain Institute of Health: Lynn Hughes, Director of Development,Timeline Nutrition:

Lynn Hughes

Metabolic Terrain Institute of Health

+ +1 520-344-3332

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube

TikTok

Other