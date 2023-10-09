By 2031, Silicone Structural Glazing Market Expected To Reach USD 81.6 Billion With A CAGR Of 7.8%

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

silicone structural glazing market size is estimated to reach $81.6 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 7.8%

NEW CASTLE, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, October 9, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, "Silicone Structural Glazing Market," The silicone structural glazing market size was valued at $38.1 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $81.6 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 7.8% from 2022 to 2031.

Download Sample PDF Now -

The report provides an extensive analysis of the current and emerging silicone structural glazing market trends and dynamics.

By type, the four-sided structural segment dominated the silicone structural glazing market, in terms of revenue in 2021 and two-sided structural is projected to grow at a significant CAGR during the forecast period.

By material, the glass segment registered higher revenue in 2021.

By application, the residential segment is anticipated to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period.

LAMEA is projected to register highest growth rate in the coming years.

The key players within silicone structural glazing are profiled in this report, and their strategies are analyzed thoroughly, which help understand competitive outlook of the silicone structural glazing industry .

The report provides an extensive analysis of the silicone structural glazing market opportunities.

In-depth silicone structural glazing market analysis is conducted by constructing estimations for the key segments between 2022 and 2031.

Market Size and Forecast

Commonly observed silicone structural glazing types include four-sided structural, two-sided structural, total vision system, and other. Among these, the four-sided structural segment held the largest silicone structural glazing market share in 2021, owing to its better appearance. Furthermore, the glass segment under the material registered a higher revenue in 2021, owing to its large usage as compared to other materials. In addition, the market is analyzed among different application of silicone structural glazing in residential and non-residential sector. The market is mainly driven by rise in construction activities due to rapid urbanization. However, high cost involved in the construction and installation of silicone structural glazing constraints the silicone structural glazing market growth.

The silicone structural glazing market has witnessed significant growth in past few years, owing to surge in spending on building construction activities, especially the commercial buildings.

Building owners, especially in the high-income countries such as the U.S., Canada, Japan, and others invest extensively in refurbishing old buildings to give them modern looks and functionality. This drives demand in silicone structural glazing market, as it gives enhanced and modern look to the buildings along with modern functionalities, such as energy efficiency, low maintenance, light weight structure and others.

In addition, rise in urbanization and surge in employment in service sector positively influence the commercial building construction sector; thereby increasing the demand in silicone structural glazing market. Furthermore, rise in popularity of green and zero-energy buildings, is expected to drive the demand for silicone structural glazing market. In addition, global tourism sector is driving the demand for construction of elegant accommodations for guests, which in turn drives the demand for high end hospitality buildings; thereby, driving demand for silicone structural glazing market.

Moreover, the rapid development in the emerging economies, positively affects the commercial real estate sector. This is anticipated to provide lucrative opportunities for the market growth.

Silicone structural glazing is the use of a silicone sealant for the structural transfer of loads from the glass to its perimeter support system and retention of the glass in the opening. Glass is not typically used as a structural member.

Regional Outlook

In 2021, Asia-Pacific dominated the global silicone structural glazing market, in terms of revenue. Moreover, the market in LAMEA is expected to grow with the highest CAGR. This is attributable to rise in construction of commercial buildings.

Make a Purchase Inquiry:

Rise in global population and rapid urbanization propels the growth of the building construction sector; thereby, driving demand in silicone structural glazing market. Moreover, silicone structural glazing outperforms mechanically affixed glazing systems in terms of appearance and functionality. This is one of the major factors driving the demand for silicone structural glazing over other façade options.

Furthermore, on the basis of application, the residential segment is anticipated to grow rapidly during the forecast period, owing to increased demand for residential buildings fueled by rise in urbanization.

The Key Players

Key manufacturers in the market offer a wide range of products to sustain the harsh competition in the market. Companies such as Sika AG, Wacker Wacker Chemie AG, The Dow Chemical Company, Guardian Glass, YKK Corportaion offer a wide range of silicon sealant and adhesive, glass, metal brackets and others.

To Purchase this Premium Report:

Analyst Review

However, various manufacturers in the silicone structural glazing market had to stop their business in countries such as China, the U.S., and Europe, during the pandemic lockdown. This break directly impacted sales of silicone structural glazing manufacturing companies. In addition, lack of manpower and raw materials constricted supply of raw materials for silicone structural glazing; and negatively influenced the growth of the market. After two years of COVID-19 outbreak and introduction of vaccinations, the severity of the pandemic has significantly reduced and there has been a rapid recovery amongst key players in the market

More Reports -

3D Concrete Printing Market-

Hydraulic Breaker Market-

Servo Press Market-

Cementitious Flooring Market-

David Correa

Allied Analytics LLP

+15038946022 ext.

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn