Supercrowdutah Extends Early-Bird Ticket Sales Deadline

- Devin ThorpeSANDY, UTAH, UNITED STATES, October 9, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- The Super Crowd, Inc., a public benefit corporation, announces the extension of the early-bird ticket sales deadline for the much-anticipated SuperCrowdUtah event. In response to popular demand and to ensure that no one misses out on this unique opportunity, early-bird ticket sales will now be available until October 16, 2023.Event Details:Event Name: SuperCrowdUtahDate: October 23, 2023Location: Miller Conference Center at the Salt Lake Community CollegeAddress: 9750 S 300 W Sandy, UT 84070SuperCrowdUtah is set to be an enlightening event that promises to support community builders, social entrepreneurs, and diverse founders. It will provide expert content aimed at accelerating access to capital and help individuals learn how to invest in their businesses via Regulation Crowdfunding.The event's distinguished lineup of speakers includes:Devin Thorpe, The Super Crowd, Inc., a public benefit corporation and Crowdfunding Professional AssociationRosemary Lesser, Utah House of RepresentativesShaun Michel, Michel Real EstateBeth Colosimo, The MILLErin Hottenstein, Trebuchet GroupTom Lund, Kinect Capital VolunteerBrad Bertoch, Angel InvestorTerrence Gallman, GIG GroupDavid Ezekiel Brooks, Able FundBrian Belley, KingsCrowd and the Crowdfunding Professional AssociationBryce Hansen, SBDCDiane Sontum, The Local CrowdAndrew Stephenson, CrowdCheck, Inc. and the Crowdfunding Professional AssociationMatt Warnock, Ridgecrest HerbalsTara Spalding, Kinect CapitalBrian Christie, Brainsy and Crowdfunding Professional AssociationLéa Bouhelier-Gautreau, KingsCrowdChristian Harrison, EntrepreneurSteve Cinelli, Banker, Advisor, Strategist, FinTech Exec, Benign Provocateur“Don't miss this exceptional opportunity to learn from industry leaders and experts, network with like-minded individuals, and gain invaluable insights into crowdfunding and entrepreneurship,” says host Devin Thorpe.Ticket Prices:General Admission: $199Early-Bird (extended to October 16): $142Couple's Package (valid for any two people purchasing tickets together): $143SuperCrowdUtah promises to be a groundbreaking event that you won't want to miss. Secure your early-bird tickets before the extended deadline on October 16, 2023, and be a part of this transformative experience.For more information and to purchase tickets, please visit .About The Super Crowd, Inc.The Super Crowd, Inc. is a public benefit corporation committed to fostering community building and supporting social entrepreneurs through crowdfunding and related initiatives. We are dedicated to facilitating the growth and success of businesses that make a positive impact on society.

