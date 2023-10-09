Telecom Cloud Market Size To Grow At A CAGR Of 18.5% In The Forecast Period Of 2024-2032

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

30 NORTH GOULD STREET, SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, October 8, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Telecom Cloud Market OutlookAccording to a new report by Expert Market Research titled,“Global Telecom Cloud Market Share , Size, Analysis, Report and Forecast 2024-2032′′, the telecom cloud market reached a value of USD 24.76 billion in 2023. Aided by the surging demand for cost-effective and flexible communication solutions and the broader acceptance of cloud services in diverse sectors, the market is projected to further grow at a CAGR of 18.5% between 2024 and 2032 to reach a value of USD 70.88 billion by 2032.Telecom cloud embodies the convergence of telecom services and cloud computing, presenting scalable, reliable, and affordable telecommunication services through internet cloud resources. While traditional telecom infrastructures often involve cumbersome hardware and high operational costs, cloud solutions provide virtualised resources, optimising operational agility and cost structures.The digital transformation wave sweeping across industries is a pivotal driver for the telecom cloud market growth. As businesses recognise the manifold benefits of cloud-based communication – be it scalability, flexibility, or cost-efficiency – there's an escalating transition from traditional systems to cloud platforms. Moreover, with the ever-growing data traffic and increased need for agile communication solutions, businesses are pivoting to telecom cloud services to ensure uninterrupted and quality services.Get a Free Sample Report with Table of Contents@Additionally, the advent of 5G technology is significantly augmenting the telecom cloud market demand. The ultra-fast speed, higher bandwidth, and minimal latency promised by 5G enhance cloud telecom's capabilities, paving the way for innovations such as edge computing and augmented reality-based applications. Telecom providers, eyeing these prospects, are ramping up their investments in integrating 5G with their cloud offerings.The adoption of cloud services in the telecom sector isn't merely limited to corporations. With the rising popularity of over-the-top (OTT) content services, personalised customer experiences, and on-demand services, individual consumers are increasingly benefitting from telecom cloud services, further increasing the telecom cloud market size. Streaming platforms, online gaming portals, and virtual collaboration tools, buoyed by the pandemic's digital push, are leveraging telecom cloud to deliver optimal user experiences.Moreover, the proliferation of IoT devices and smart applications necessitates robust backend support to handle vast data volumes and provide real-time analytics. Here again, the telecom cloud emerges as the linchpin, offering the necessary infrastructure and computational capabilities.Read Full Report with Table of Contents@Additionally, telecom providers, cloud service vendors, and IT solution providers are forging alliances, aiming to offer holistic solutions that address telecom cloud market demand. These collaborations, coupled with sustained investments in research and development, bode well for the telecom cloud's future, promising innovative solutions that continually push the envelope.Telecom Cloud Market SegmentationThe market can be divided based on component, deployment, cloud service model, enterprise size, application, end use, and region.Market Breakup by ComponentPlatformSolutionServicesProfessional ServicesManaged ServicesMarket Breakup by DeploymentHybridPublicPrivateMarket Breakup by Cloud Service ModelSoftware as a Service (SaaS)Platform as a Service (PaaS)Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS)Market Breakup by Enterprise SizeSmall and Medium EnterprisesLarge EnterprisesMarket Breakup by ApplicationNetwork, Data Storage, and ComputingTraffic ManagementCloud MigrationOthersMarket Breakup by End UseBFSIHealthcareTransportation and DistributionMedia and EntertainmentOthersMarket Breakup by RegionNorth AmericaEuropeAsia PacificLatin AmericaMiddle East and AfricaCompetitive LandscapeThe EMR report looks into the market shares, plant turnarounds, capacities, investments, and acquisitions and mergers, among other major developments, of the global telecom companies. Some of the major key players explored in the report by Expert Market Research are as follows:Amazon Web Services, Inc.Cisco Systems, Inc.Microsoft CorporationGoogle LLCIBM CorporationOracle CorporationJuniper Networks, Inc.Telefonaktiebolaget LM EricssonHuawei Technologies Co., Ltd.Dell Inc.ZTE CorporationVMware, Inc.Others 