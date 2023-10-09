Israeli airstrikes in Gaza Strip kill over 32 Palestinians

(MENAFN) On Monday, a fresh wave of Israeli airstrikes in the Gaza Strip resulted in the tragic loss of life for at least 32 Palestinians, as reported by local medical sources.



These devastating attacks included Israeli warplanes targeting a residence in Rafah, located to the south of Gaza City, which claimed the lives of 19 Palestinians, as confirmed by medical sources.



Furthermore, another strike, directed at a house in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip, resulted in the unfortunate deaths of five Palestinians, as reported by the same sources.



In the northern Gaza Strip's al-Zaatar neighborhood, a separate airstrike took the lives of four individuals, while in central Gaza's Deir al-Balah, an Israeli strike led to the death of three people.



Tragically, a mosque in the al-Shati refugee camp situated to the west of Gaza City was attacked, leading to the loss of life for a young girl and causing several others to sustain injuries.



Adding to the distress, Israeli fighter jets conducted multiple airstrikes in Beit Lahia, located in the northern Gaza Strip, as confirmed by the Interior Ministry, which is under the jurisdiction of the Palestinian group Hamas, in a statement issued on the matter.

