Israeli army declares complete closure of West Bank

(MENAFN) On Sunday, the Israeli army announced a complete lockdown of the West Bank. The army implemented this lockdown by sealing off entrances to several towns using iron gates, earth mounds, as well as cement blocks, as reported by a news agency’s journalist.



They also established military checkpoints at various locations, along with the closure of all shops in towns situated along main routes frequently used by settlers.



Furthermore, the Israeli army sealed the main entrances to the cities of Ramallah and Al-Bireh, in addition to all access points to the city of Nablus.



Notably, eyewitnesses informed Anadolu that the Israeli army was firing upon any vehicle attempting to reach the entrance of the town of Beita, located to the south of Nablus.



The origins of these developments can be traced back to Hamas launching "Operation Al-Aqsa Flood" on Saturday. This unexpected attack was a response to the perceived violations at the Al-Aqsa Mosque in occupied East Jerusalem and the increasing incidents of settler violence.



Hamas claimed responsibility for firing rockets and capturing several Israelis. In retaliation, the Israeli army initiated "Operation Swords of Iron" against Hamas in the Gaza Strip.

