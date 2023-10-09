Icons of Porsche festival returns back to Dubai bigger than ever

(MENAFN- Gambit Communications HQ) Dubai. One world premiere, the largest number of classic Porsches and a supercar showcase headed by the Mission X hypercar concept are just a few of the highlights confirmed for this year’s third Icons of Porsche. The festival embraces the theme “Dream in Full Colour” to celebrate the 75th Anniversary of Porsche.

Returning to Dubai Design District (D3) under the familiar, iconic backdrop of Dubai’s city skyline, Icons of Porsche welcomed more than 15,000 visitors last year. This year’s festival will ramp up the spectacle even further, not just for Porsche purists but for all brand fans and their families.

“Icons of Porsche shows the passion of the Porsche community in the Middle East and has become an internationally recognised event. Last year we saw appearances from Dr. Wolfgang Porsche, Porsche CEO Dr. Oliver Blume along with racing legends Mark Webber, Timo Bernhard and six-time LeMans winner Jacky Ickx,” said Dr. Manfred Bräunl, Chief Executive Officer of Porsche Middle East and Africa.

“This year we will attempt to go one better with the reveal of several new Porsche models that have never been seen in the region before, including the global reveal of the new Panamera as well as more celebrities, race drivers and entertainment for the whole family.”

Dream in Full Colour

Ferdinand Porsche famously stated that, unable to find the car of his dreams, he decided to build his own. On June 8, 1948, he released the 356 ‘No1’ Roadster which signalled the birth of Porsche.

Three quarters of a century later, Icons of Porsche will celebrate this milestone using colour as an example of its courage to innovate by showcasing the dramatic palettes Porsche has used over the decades including Speed Yellow, Ruby Stone, Lava Orange and Neptune Blue.

Innovations that culminate with the Mission X Concept that is a spectacular reinterpretation of a hypercar. Porsche aims for the Mission X to be the fastest road-legal vehicle around the Nürburgring Nordschleife, should it go into production. The hypercar concept will offer a power-to-weight ratio of one PS per kilogram and downforce in excess of that delivered by the current 911 GT3 RS.

Once again, Icons of Porsche will host not only the biggest display of classic Porsches anywhere in the region but also artwork installations from renowned artists, live music from local musicians, celebrity appearances, popular food and beverage vendors and a special Porsche merchandise pavilion that offers lifestyle items for the whole family.

The first 911 was unveiled to the public in 1963 and therefore celebrates its 60th Anniversary this year. With its timeless design and breathtaking dynamics it remains one of the most iconic sports cars built. This year also marks the 100th Anniversary of ‘The 24 Hours of Le Mans’ and Icons of Porsche visitors will see several Le Mans racing cars such as the 917 KH 'Renntaxi' and the Porsche RS Spyder.





