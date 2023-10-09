Introducing Voiceai: The Most Accurate AI Transcription For Arabic And Indian Languages And Dialects

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

VoiceAI welcome screen: Transcribe a file

VoiceAI configuration screen

VoiceAI: View your transcription

NeuralSpace releases VoiceAI: The most accurate call transcription, translation and speech analytics for Arabic and Indian languages and dialects.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 9, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- NeuralSpace releases VoiceAI : Automate call transcription and speech analytics with VoiceAI. Tailored for Arabic, Indian and mixed dialects, VoiceAI achieves human-level transcription accuracy. Through API integration with any application, call centers and CX solutions can now deliver and analyze customer interactions at scale across the Middle East and Asia.AI models typically face challenges transcribing languages like Arabic, due to the rich vocabulary and multiple dialects. However, NeuralSpace's VoiceAI utilizes proprietary speech-to-text technology that's trained on 40,000 hours of audio data - the largest dataset of its kind, with the aim to increase it to 100,000 hours. Achieving an impressive 91% average accuracy, VoiceAI outperforms big tech providers, marking a significant milestone in Arabic language AI technology.“With 1.5 billion Arabic and Indian speakers worldwide, the demand for AI technologies tailored to these languages is clear. The Middle East and Asia, despite technological advances, remain underserved in speech-to-text solutions. VoiceAI meets this need, providing highly accurate transcription services. Beyond enabling market growth for businesses, we aim to enhance business-customer interactions, underscoring our commitment to making the benefits of AI innovation available to all." - Felix Laumann, CEO of NeuralSpace.About VoiceAI:The VoiceAI platform enables companies to transcribe, translate and analyze any audio data. With dual transcription capabilities, users can upload audio files or opt for real-time transcription, capturing live speech with instant results.Top features:● Transcribe in languages spoken across Asia, Europe and the Middle East.● Achieve the most accurate average transcription rate of 91% for Arabic, Indian and mixed languages.● Generate advanced call analytics for customer insights at scale.● Customize transcription with machine translation in over 100 languages.Highlighted audio analytics:● Speaker diarization● Entity recognition● Summarization● Word-level timestamps● Sentiment analysisAdditional enterprise only features:● Guarantee the highest standard of data security with NeuralSpace's ISO 27001 certification, GDPR compliance and on-premise deployment capabilities.● Customize models for required use case.All features of VoiceAI are available in the no-code web platform, through REST APIs and a Python SDK. Compatible with any system, VoiceAI can be integrated to applications with time-bound or evergreen API keys or through the Python SDK with just three lines of code. VoiceAI is live from 9 October at . New customers receive 8 hours of free transcription credits when they sign up - no card details required.About NeuralSpace:At NeuralSpace, we provide accessible, secure, and accurate enterprise AI solutions in 100+ languages and dialects. Backed by global investors and a team of passionate individuals, we're on a mission to unlock the social and economic potential of language AI for more than 6 billion people worldwide. Visit to learn more.Media kit with high resolution images and benchmarking.

Melanie Swamy-Brown

NeuralSpace

+44 7889 918293



Visit us on social media:

Twitter

LinkedIn

YouTube