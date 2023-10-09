JWV Condemns Hamas' Attack On Israel

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

UNITED STATES, October 7, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Today, in the early morning hours of Shabbat, the terrorist group Hamas (Islamic Resistance Movement) launched an unprovoked and vicious surprise attack on Israel, killing and wounding many Israeli civilian men, women, and children.“JWV condemns the assault against Israel and emphasizes that terrorist actions are never justified. JWV supports Israel, offers condolences to those who lost loved ones, offers prayers for the wounded and those who have been kidnapped by Hamas,” said National Commander Colonel Barry Lischinsky, USA (Retired). Lischinsky continued“JWV stands with Israel, its military, and its citizens and calls on our members and all Americans to join us in condemning this terrorist attack.” JWV will continue to monitor details as events unfold.###About Jewish War Veterans of the United States of AmericaFounded in 1896, the Jewish War Veterans (JWV) is the premier voice for Jewish uniformed service members and veterans in the United States. The JWV affirms that Jewish men and women serve honorably and heroically in the military forces of the United States of America during peacetime and war. The JWV defends the rights and benefits of all service members and veterans, fights antisemitism, and supports the State of Israel.

