Plant-Based Snacks Market Is Set To Increase At A CAGR Of 8.7% Through 2033 X Herald

The global plant-based snacks market is valued at US$ 34.6 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach US$ 80 billion by the end of 2033, expanding rapidly at a CAGR of 8.7% from 2023 to 2033.

Unilever Group

Nestle S.A.

Green Park Snacks

Quorn

General Mills

Maple Leaf Foods

Conagra Brands Inc.

Blue Diamonds Growers Inc. Eat Natural

The study takes a closer look at the major economic turmoil, with a focus on the recent COVID-19 pandemic disruptions

The assessment of key growth dynamics highlights the attractiveness of new automation technologies and offers readers insight on the prospect of these during the forecast period

The study tries to offer a balance perspective of the opportunities in mature and the most lackluster markets

Provides scrutiny of the industry trends that have shaped recent government policies

Provides an account of major breakthroughs in all segments that might change the course of the market considerably

Provides an incisive analysis of socio-political milieu in which the key markets operate, and how will that influence the lucrativeness of the overall Plant-based Snacks market

Analyzes how collaborations and partnerships among players from different industries shape the key growth dynamics in the near future Evaluates the role of various stages of funding on new growth avenues in key regional markets

Competitive Landscape

A winning strategy to move ahead in the plant-based snacks market is to focus on innovation, offering a wide range of unique and flavorful products that appeal to health-conscious consumers who are looking for convenient and tasty snacking options. This can include investing in research and development to create new and exciting plant-based snack products that are both healthy and delicious.

By focusing on innovation, sustainability, and brand building, companies in the plant-based snacks market can develop a winning strategy that positions them for long-term success. Nestlé, Unilever Group, Soul Sprout, Oumph!, Quorn, and Green Park Snacks are among the top brands in the snacks industry.



Customers have widely consumed plant-based snack bars such as EPIC Provisions Rise & Grind morning-inspired bars, LARABAR Plant-based protein bars, and Nature Valley Wafer Bars introduced by General Mills in 2019. At the Natural Products Expo West in the United States in 2019, Uptons Naturals introduced Jerk Bites made of wheat and protein. The vegan snacks are free of GMO soybean, trans fat, and cholesterol, and are a great source of protein and vitamin B12.

Plant-based Snacks Industry Segmentation



By Type :



Meat-alternative Snacks



Grain-based Snacks



Fruit & Nut Snacks



Plant-based Snack Bars

Others

By Category :



Conventional

Organic

By Source :



Vegetables



Fruits



Cereals



Tubers

Others

By Region :



North America



Latin America



Europe



Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa

