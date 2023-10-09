Media says Israeli death toll to surpass 1,000

(MENAFN) The Israeli fatality rate from a sudden raid by the Palestinian faction Hamas is expected to surpass 1,000, an Israeli newspaper mentioned in its report on Monday.



The Israeli news outlet declared that more than 150 Israelis are reported to be detained by Hamas as well.



Israeli authorities have yet to provide an official confirmation regarding the new casualty figures. According to the Israeli Health Ministry, at least 700 Israelis have lost their lives, and 2,315 have been injured in the ongoing attack since Saturday.



Hamas and the Palestinian Group Islamic Jihad have claimed responsibility for taking over 130 Israelis as captives. On Saturday, Hamas deployed numerous fighters into Israeli towns close to the Gaza Strip amidst a heavy barrage of rocket attacks.



They stated that this action was a response to Israeli provocations in the sensitive Al-Aqsa Mosque area in occupied East Jerusalem and the rising incidents of settler violence.



In retaliation, Israel launched Operation Swords of Iron, initiating a series of airstrikes on the Gaza Strip. This has resulted in the deaths of over 430 Palestinians and injuries to at least 2,300 others.

