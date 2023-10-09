4GLOBAL Using New Trial To Hone AI And Machine Learning Techniques

4GLOBAL PLC (AIM:4GBL) chief development officer Utku Toprakseven speaks to Thomas Warner from Proactive London after the UK-based data, services and software company announced it is embarking on a Trial within Places Leisure to understand more about how its technology can help generate actionable insights for health and fitness operators.

The partnership aims to harness artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning to analyse participation data from the physical activity sector. The data-driven approach will enable predictive analysis to enhance business decisions, improve customer experiences, and target key business objectives like higher retention and acquisition rates.

The initiative also seeks to re-energise gym members, understanding their motivations and providing tailored interventions to keep them active. While benefiting gym-goers and facility operators, this collaboration also aligns with 4GLOBAL's objective of transforming data into actionable insights. Toprakseven also hinted at future innovations, emphasising AI, machine learning, and a focus on the ESG agenda in the company's R&D efforts.

Proactive UK Ltd

+44 20 7989 0813

View source version on newsdirect