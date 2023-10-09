Accesso Technology Group "Really Happy With Where We Are" After Solid First Half

Accesso Technology Group PLC (AIM:ACSO, OTC:LOQPF) CEO Steve Brown speaks to Proactive after the technology solutions provider to leisure, entertainment, and cultural markets released its interim results for the six months to 30 June 2023.

Brown gives an overview of the first half, highlighting acquisitions of several companies that are now bedding into the wider Group. The RNS accompanying the interims explains that ticketing platform VGS has been rebranded as Accesso HorizonSM, Paradocs' MtnOS has now become Accesso ParadoxSM, bolstering Accesso's position in the ski market, while the addition of staff augmentation partner DigisoftTM has helped expand Accesso's mobile app development and delivery capabilities.

Revenue growth continued in the first half while the Group's margin declined slightly, but Brown says this was expected and that things are "very much on track for our full year expectations, and so its more about the full year... we're really happy with where we are."

