Bango Reports Strong First Half And Expects "Spike In Profitability" During H2

Bango PLC (AIM:BGO, OTCQX:BGOPF) chief executive Paul Larbey speaks to Thomas Warner from Proactive after the global platform for data-driven commerce released its interim results for the six months to 30 June 2023.

Larbey reports a robust first half with an impressive 88% revenue growth, bolstered by the acquisition of Docomo digital and a strategic agreement with NTT Docomo. Noteworthy is Bango's successful partnership with three out of the top fivetelcos, positioning them strongly in a lucrative market.

He also highlights the flourishing pipeline for what Bango calls the Digital Vending Machine (DVM), and provides an update on the new integrations launched with Amazon during 2023. Bango's technology has been used by telcos and wallet providers to offer Amazon's digital services, including Prime, Prime Video, Amazon Music Unlimited, Audible, and Kindle Unlimited to their customers via the Amazon Fuse partner program, as a bundle with their own first-party services, for over six years.

The company also welcomes Darcy Antonellis, an accomplished figure in the entertainment industry, to its board of directors.

