Betmgm Bonus Code: Get $1,500 Bonus Bets Back If Your Rams Vs Bengals Bet Loses

10/9/2023 2:33:02 AM

The third week of the NFL season gets underway this week, and what a great time to take advantage of BetMGMs welcome offer. Whether you are a Rams fan or a Bengals supporter, this offer is open for you as long as you are a new customer of one of the biggest sportsbooks in the US. Using bonus code NDBONUS, players who have signed up to the sportsbook, made their first deposit and placed a qualifying bet on Rams vs. Bengals can receive their bet back in bonus bets if the wager loses up to $1,500.

How to claim the BetMGM Bonus Code

Below is a step-by-step guide to signing up and claiming BetMGM's great offer.

  • Click our link in this article and sign up

  • Enter your personal details like your name, address, date of birth, etc.

  • Create a unique username and password combination

  • Use the bonus code NDBONUS and place a first bet up to $1,500 on Rams vs. Bengals

  • If the bet wins, keep the cash; if the bet loses, claim 100% of your stake back in bonus bets up to $1,500.

Also, note that the bonus for customers in Nevada is $10, while customers in Washington D.C., Mississippi and New York are not eligible for a bonus.

Rams vs. Bengals Preview

With the hosts losing their first two fixtures of the season, just like last year, the Bengals head into this fixture motivated to get back on track. They are up against a strong LA Rams side also on the hunt for a win after one win and one loss this season. The sides have met 15 times in recent years, and currently, the Bengals have a two-game losing streak against the Rams. Both sides also met back in the 2021 Super Bowl which saw the Bengals suffer a loss by such fine margins.

Rams vs. Bengals Odds

The latest Rams vs Bengals odds ahead of the Monday fixture are below:

Moneyline

  • LA Rams (+110)
  • CIN Bengals (-130)

Spread

  • LA Rams +2 (-110)
  • CIN Bengals -2 (-110)

Total Points

  • Over 43.5 (-110)
  • Under 43.5 (-110)
Which states is BetMGM legal in?

BetMGM is legal in each of the following states:

  • Arizona
  • Colorado

  • Connecticut

  • Illinois

  • Indiana

  • Iowa

  • Kansas

  • Louisiana

  • Maryland

  • Massachusetts

  • Michigan

  • Mississippi

  • Nevada

  • New Jersey

  • New York

  • Ohio

  • Pennsylvania

  • Tennessee

  • Virginia

  • Washington

  • West Virginia

  • Wyoming

BetMGM Bonus Code Terms and Conditions

Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER in CO, DC, IL, IN, KS, LA, MD, MS, NJ, NV, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY. Call 877-8-HOPENY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY). Call 1-800-327-5050 (MA). 21+ to wager. Please Gamble Responsibly. Call 1-800-NEXT-STEP (AZ), 1-800-BETS-OFF (IA), 1-800-270-7117 for confidential help (MI), 1-800-981-0023 (PR). In partnership with Kansas Crossing Casino and Hotel. Visit BetMGMfor Terms & Conditions. US promotional offers not available in DC, Mississippi, Nevada, New York, Ontario or Puerto Rico.

