Betmgm Bonus Code: Get $1,500 Bonus Bets Back If Your Titans Vs. Browns Bet Loses

Week three of the new NFL season is here, and as we look ahead to the fixtures, we are excited to see what it has in store for us. Not just on the football front but the offers from one of the best sportsbooks around. On Sunday, the highly anticipated match between the Tennessee Titans and the Cleveland Browns takes place at the Cleveland Browns Stadium in Ohio. BetMGM is offering an incredible promotion for new sign-ups ahead of the clash. Be in with the chance to receive up to $1,500 back in bonus bets if your initial wager loses using code NDBONUS . If your bet wins, get your winnings into your account as usual.

Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. 21+.

We have provided a step-by-step guide below to help new users signing up claim this offer.



Click the link provided to be taken to the sign-up page .

Enter your personal details like your name, address, date of birth, etc.

Create a unique username and password combination

Sign in and make your first deposit

Use the bonus code NDBONUS

Place a first bet up to $1,500 on the Titans vs. Browns

Wait for it to settle Enjoy!

Also note that the bonus for customers in Nevada is $10, while customers in Washington D.C., Mississippi, and New York are not eligible for a bonus.

With both sides registering a win and a loss in their week one and week two matches, this is a battle between two sides searching for some consistency and getting their seasons up and running. After both losing their first away games of the season, the Titans will be fighting to secure their first away win against a side who will want to retain their unbeaten results at home. Two sides who are very familiar with coming up against each other with over 60 meetings, the Browns hold the most victories overall with 52.9% over the Titans. The Tennessee-based side lost their previous meeting 35-41.

The latest Titans vs. Browns odds ahead of this weekend's fixture are as follows.

Moneyline



TEN Titans (+135) CLE Browns (-160)

Spread



TEN Titans +3 (-110) CLE Browns -3 (-110)

Total Points



Over 39.5 (-110) Under 39.5 (-110)

BetMGM is legal in each of the following states: Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Mississippi, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Virginia, Washington, West Virginia, Wyoming.

Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER in CO, DC, IL, IN, KS, LA, MD, MS, NJ, NV, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY. Call 877-8-HOPENY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY). Call 1-800-327-5050 (MA). 21+ to wager. Please Gamble Responsibly. Call 1-800-NEXT-STEP (AZ), 1-800-BETS-OFF (IA), 1-800-270-7117 for confidential help (MI), 1-800-981-0023 (PR). In partnership with Kansas Crossing Casino and Hotel. Visit BetMGMfor Terms & Conditions. US promotional offers not available in DC, Mississippi, Nevada, New York, Ontario or Puerto Rico.

