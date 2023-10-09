Bingx Release New BRC20 Token SATSUSDT Onto Trading Platform

(MENAFN- News Direct) --News Direct--
SINGAPORE - Media OutReach - 22 September 2023 - BingX, a leading cryptocurrency trading platform, is once again the first to announce the listing of SATS-BRC20, an innovation in the Bitcoin ecosystem. Starting from September 22, 2023, 08:00:00 (UTC+0), BingX users will be able to trade SATS with the SATS/USDT trading pair. For updated SATS Price head over to BingX Prices page.
Just earlier this year, the cryptocurrency world was abuzz with the introduction of BRC-20 tokens, a new token standard that brought fungible tokens to the Bitcoin blockchain. Created by an anonymous on-chain analyzer named Domo, BRC-20 tokens have been hailed as a significant watershed moment for Bitcoin, expanding its utility beyond just a digital currency. As of May 2023, a remarkable 14,300+ different tokens have been minted using the BRC-20 standard, signaling its rapid adoption and the high level of interest it has garnered.
Trading Details
Asset: SATS Trading Pair: SATS/USDT SATS Deposit Time SATS Withdrawal Time: September 25, 2023, 08:00:00 (UTC+0) Smart Trading: BingX Spot Grid and Spot Infinity Grid will list SATS for users to enjoy smart trading of tokens.
Why Trade SATS-BRC20 on BingX? Enhanced Liquidity: BRC-20 tokens contribute to increased market liquidity, making trading more efficient. Interoperability: Built on the Bitcoin blockchain, SATS-BRC20 can seamlessly interact with other Bitcoin-based applications and services. Decentralization: Aligning with the core principles of blockchain technology, SATS-BRC20 offers users ownership and control over their assets without relying on intermediaries.
About BingX
BingX is a leading cryptocurrency exchange offering spot, derivatives, grid, and copy trading services to users in over 100 countries and regions worldwide. With a user base of over 5 million, BingX facilitates connections between users, expert traders, and the platform itself in a secure and innovative manner. Buy SATS with BingX and start trading. Contact Details
