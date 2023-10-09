Bitgamo: Good News For Crypto Traders

(MENAFN- News Direct) --News Direct--

Bitgamo continues to create waves in the global crypto community with its unique value propositions. More and more crypto traders are now showing keen interest in this platform for crypto to fiat transactions because of its attractive exchange rates. Compared to all other well-known exchanges, Bitgamo has been consistently offering 10% higher rates for Bitcoin, Litecoin, and Ethereum in the recent times.

The market leading exchange rates offered by Bitgamo can be attributed to its strategy of using a network of third-parties for redistributing cryptocurrencies to different regions all over the world where owning or dealing in crypto is not easy because of regulatory restrictions. In addition to offering highest exchange rates, this may also play a role in bringing crypto mainstream in these countries.

The rising popularity of Bitgamo is also because of its no KYC policy for crypto to fiat transactions. The company is not legally bound to seek any documents from customers selling crypto on the platform because it is based in Luxemburg, a country where the legal status of cryptocurrencies is similar to any other asset class or commodity. This also allows the platform to sell crypto as commodities to all countries worldwide, regardless of the country's regulations or restrictions.

As a highly customer centric company, Bitgamo has focused heavily on building a platform that can be used by all crypto enthusiasts without any difficulty. According to many users, the crypto to fiat exchange on this platform is as simple as transactions from a wallet. A large majority of transactions on this platform are completed in around 20 minutes only.

“For quite some time now, we have been regularly hitting the highest market rates. Naturally, this has resulted in an exponential growth in our customer base. We look forward to continuing this tradition of providing only the best for our customers around the world,” said a Gabriel Weber, Director of Communications from Bitgamo .

About Bitgamo: Bitgamo is a cryptocurrency exchange that was established in 2020 by a reputable financial firm with the goal of addressing privacy-related problems while introducing the advantages of cryptocurrencies in nations where it is challenging to purchase or possess them. Bitgamo offers up to 10% higher crypto to fiat rates than the market price by dispersing cryptocurrencies through numerous third parties.

