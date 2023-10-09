BPH Energy Chairman Says Successful A$1.9Mln Fundraise "A Significant Indication"

(MENAFN- News Direct) --News Direct--

BPH Energy (ASX:BPH) chairman and managing director David Breeze speaks to Thomas Warner from Proactive after a busy period for the company that has included a $1.9mln fundraise. Breeze gives an overview of recent developments, explaining that BPH Energy focuses on three sectors with significant national and global implications. The company holds an investment in offshore permit PEP 11, a recognized gas-rich basin off Newcastle in New South Wales. He says the potential development could revolutionise gas quantities and pricing on the east coast of Australia, countering rising energy costs. He also discusses BPH Energy's foray into turquoise hydrogen production, saying that the process of extracting hydrogen and carbon black from natural gas without CO2 emissions is poised to play a pivotal role in the global energy transition. Bill Gates' endorsement of this technology underscores its potential value. He goes on to discuss BPH's investment in Cortical Dynamics, which is developing the Brain Anaesthesia Response Monitor (BARM) and which was recently granted FDA clearance. Breeze says that the product addresses a vital gap in anaesthesia monitoring technology, with widespread applications in the medical device market. He concludes by saying that the company's recent successful capital raising of A$1.9 million demonstrates strong market confidence in their ventures.

Proactive Investors

Jonathan Jackson

+61 413 713 744

View source version on newsdirect