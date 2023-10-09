Buymediainc Making Brands Viral Worldwide

More and more businesses are now relying on BuyMediaInc to get featured on multiple tier 1 and tier 2 newspapers.

Founded by a group of experienced editors and marketing experts, this digital marketing solutions provider creates opportunities for brands to receive global coverage and go viral for a significant period of time. The company has a great track record of getting its clients published on Forbes, Bloomberg, The New York Times, WSJ, Mashable, Entrepreneur, USA Today, The Washington Post, New York Post, and many others.

BuyMediaInc thrives to deliver business impact through marketing and PR, with its unique combination of industry experience, urgency, intellectual curiosity, and precision. In addition to publishing news stories on globally acclaimed news sites, the company also provides writing support to enhance the brand exposure of its clients.

With years of industry experience, the BuyMediaInc team understands that each marketing channel has its own unique advantages, and work best when they are strategically combined with other channels. This is why they provide clients with full-service strategies that utilize a comprehensive mix of digital channels to enhance visibility, boost conversions, and drive revenue.

“In the past few years we helped hundreds of small/mid size and new companies to get featured on Global newspapers as well as getting viral across social pages,” said Alex Fischer, Head of Partnerships from Buy Media Inc.

More about the company and its services can be found at

Alex Fischer

