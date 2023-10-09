Chesnara CEO Upbeat On M&A Prospects After Positive First Half

Chesnara PLC (LSE:CSN) CEO Steve Murray visits the Proactive London studio to speak with Thomas Warner after the life and pensions company released its 2023 half year results.

Murray gives an update on the company's interim performance, highlighting positive cash generation that will support the 19th consecutive increase in the interim dividend. The value of the firm has also been growing well, with mergers and acquisitions (M&A) playing a pivotal role alongside organic growth.

He says Chesnara's solvency ratio remains robust, safeguarding the progressive dividend policy and paving the way for further M&A ventures. Murray also emphasises the success of operational deliveries, leadership transitions, and the promising M&A pipeline. "I think the fact that we have done four deals over the last two years really is a message to say that [the M&A side of] the strategy has been rejuvenated... and we're seeing further opportunities hopefully to add to the value of the group through M&A over the medium term as well."

