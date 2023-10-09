DB Schenker Appoints John Mcdonald As Executive Vice President, Airfreight - Region Americas

DB Schenker, a global leader in logistics solutions and supply chain management, is thrilled to announce the promotion of John McDonald to the pivotal role of Executive Vice President, Airfreight - Region Americas. Based out of Miami, John is set to channel his extensive 35-year career in the supply chain and logistics domain, aiming to amplify value for both customers and shareholders.

Thorsten Meincke, Global Board Member for Air & Ocean Freight at DB Schenker, commented on the appointment: "John's vast experience and proven track record in airfreight logistics make him an invaluable asset to our team. His dedication to cultivating future leaders and his ability to execute intricate strategies align perfectly with DB Schenker's vision. We are confident that under John's leadership, our air cargo operations in the Americas will reach new heights."

John McDonald's journey with DB Schenker began in May 2020 when he embraced the role of Senior Vice President, Air Freight, USA. Entrusted with the full P&L for airfreight, John has been leading all area and gateway managers across the USA. Before joining the DB Schenker family, John served as the Chief Commercial Officer at STG, based in Los Angeles. His rich career tapestry includes expertise in mergers and acquisitions, managing global key accounts, overseeing both air and ocean import and export operations, and spearheading training and development initiatives for expansive operations teams.

Reflecting on his new role, John McDonald stated, "I am deeply honored to take on this new responsibility at DB Schenker. Over the years, I've always believed in the power of collaboration, strategy, and nurturing talent. I look forward to driving growth in our airfreight operations and continuing to serve our customers with the excellence they've come to expect from DB Schenker."

Beyond his professional accolades, John is a beacon of leadership, both in his career and personal life. A Penn State University alumnus with a Bachelor of Science in Organizational Leadership, John's leadership ethos is evident in his passion for mentoring emerging leaders and helping them unlock their potential. Outside the confines of the corporate world, John is a dedicated family man, finding solace and balance in the company of his loved ones. Additionally, John enjoys spending time playing golf and skiing.

John succeeds Christoph Hemmann who assumed his new role as Head of Air Freight for the Asia Pacific region, following the retirement of incumbent Dirk Noelle.

