Elixir Energy Says Countdown To Daydream-2 Spud Continues Apace

Elixir Energy Ltd (ASX:EXR) MD Neil Young gives Proactive an update on the preparations for the Daydream-2 appraisal well in its 100%-owned Grandis Gas Project in Queensland's Taroom Trough. He says construction of the well pad and upgrade of pre-existing access roads for Daydream-2 began within the last week and is well underway. Meanwhile, the drilling of an on-site water well is also well advanced.

Young said:“The countdown to the drilling of the high-impact Daydream-2 well continues apace and we are pleased to report strong progress on all fronts.

"As indicated by our recent execution of a data sharing agreement with Santos, activity in the broader Taroom Trough is growing – reflecting its great market location and very large known gas resources.”

