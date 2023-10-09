Forte Minerals Announces Key Hire With Mike Carter Joining As Lead Energy Advisor

(MENAFN- News Direct) --News Direct--

Forte Minerals CEO Patrick Elliott joined Steve Darling from Proactive to discuss the company's renewed commitment to its Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) strategy.

The company has taken a significant step in this direction by appointing Mike Carter as its lead energy advisor. Carter's role will involve guiding Forte Minerals in enhancing its ESG initiatives and elevating the company's position in the sustainable exploration and mining landscape.

Forte Minerals is dedicated to amplifying its ESG efforts, with a particular focus on community engagement, environmental stewardship, and societal obligations.

Elliott explained that Carter brings a wealth of experience in renewable energy to Forte Minerals. He has been involved in spearheading global ventures in utility-scale solar, energy storage, and hydroelectric domains. He also has experience consulting with major mining entities and providing expertise in the integration of solar energy solutions.

Furthermore, Carter has a track record of securing over $15 million in grant funding to support innovative solar initiatives in Alberta.

Forte Minerals' decision to appoint a lead energy advisor reflects its commitment to sustainability and responsible mining practices. By leveraging Carter's expertise and experience in renewable energy, the company aims to strengthen its ESG initiatives and contribute positively to the mining industry's sustainability efforts.

