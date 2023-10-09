Gold Terra Resources Resumes Drilling At Con Mine Property Following Evacuation Order

(MENAFN- News Direct) --News Direct--

Gold Terra Resources chairman and CEO Gerald Panneton joined Steve Darling from Proactive to provide an update on the company's deep drilling program at the Con Mine Option Property in Yellowknife, which was temporarily interrupted due to a wildfire evacuation order.

Panneton explained that the drilling program has now resumed, with the focus on Hole GTCM23-055. This hole is aimed at intersecting the down-plunge extension of the prolific Campbell Shear zone at significant depth below the Con Mine deposit.

The drilling program is integral to expanding the initial Mineral Resource Estimate that was reported in September 2022, which identified 109,000 ounces of contained gold in the Indicated category and 432,000 ounces of contained gold in the Inferred category, within the upper 400 meters below the surface.

Gold Terra Resources' commitment to resuming drilling activities underscores its determination to further explore and expand the gold mineralization potential at the Con Mine Option Property. The company's efforts align with its goal of maximizing the value of its mineral assets and contributing to the development of the mining industry in Yellowknife.

