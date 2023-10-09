Hammer & Nails Announces New VIP Membership Service, Redefining Men's Grooming With Unparalleled Luxury

Hammer & Nails, the distinguished luxury grooming destination for men, is proud to announce the addition of the Club Luxe Experience to its esteemed membership offerings. This new membership experience sets a new standard in men's grooming, offering exclusive services that exemplify luxury, relaxation, and rejuvenation.

Club Luxe Experience Highlights:



Unlimited Monthly Services: Club Luxe members gain unlimited access to a comprehensive array of grooming services, including premium haircuts, beard grooming, face treatments, hand & foot grooming, and a new 24K experience, that has made Hammer & Nails an industry leader.

Complimentary Guest Pass: Each Club Luxe member will be given a complimentary guest pass to share the unparalleled Hammer & Nails experience with a friend or loved one. Complimentary Beverage: Elevating the experience further, members can indulge in a complimentary beverage, ranging from beer to whiskey to bourbon, as they unwind and embrace the luxurious ambiance.

The 24K Experience:

Indulge in the exquisite 24K Experiences, where luxury meets grooming perfection. Lavish your hands with the French lavender and 24K Hand Care, featuring a relaxing hot stone and cooling CBD massage, nail care, hydrating sugar scrub, paraffin treatment, and oil-infused steamed towels. The Luxe 24K Foot Care Experience presents a 60-minute premier service for your feet with tension-relieving foot and calf hot stone massages enriched by a rich paraffin treatment and callus resurfacing. The 24K Luxe cut Experience elevates traditional haircuts to artistry, offering bespoke finishing touches such as a straight razor outline, aftershave neck massage, and a rejuvenating 24K gold face mask. Lavender-infused steamed towels and a CBD-infused scalp massage complete this opulent haircut encounter, leaving you refreshed and radiant.

“We are thrilled to introduce the Club Luxe Experience, our answer to the increasing customer demand for an upper-echelon service tier, to our valued members,” says Aaron Meyers, President and CEO of Hammer & Nails.“This addition underscores our commitment to delivering an unmatched grooming journey and showcases our dedication to finding innovative solutions. Here, luxury, relaxation, and attention to detail create an oasis of self-care and indulgence.”

Commitment to Quality:

Hammer & Nails remains committed to the highest standards of quality and wellness. All services provided exclusively use high-quality, non-toxic products.

Join the Club Luxe Experience:

Elevate grooming to a level of unprecedented luxury by becoming a member of Hammer & Nails' Club Luxe Experience. Those interested in embracing this new dimension of indulgence can visit for more information.

Hammer & Nails is a distinguished grooming destination dedicated to providing men with an exceptional grooming experience in an upscale environment. With a focus on quality, relaxation, and rejuvenation, Hammer & Nails has become synonymous with luxury in the grooming industry.

