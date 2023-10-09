HTX To Launch 2Nd Phase Of Shark Fin With Competitive 8% Basic APY

Singapore / September 20, 2023 According to an official announcement from HTX, the 2nd phase of Shark Fin on HTX Earn will be available for subscription between 12:00 (UTC) on September 21 and 12:00 (UTC) on September 22. It is reported that the expected APY range for this subscription period is between 8% and 38%, with a platform bonus for a basic APY of 8%. (The actual APY may vary depending on market fluctuations; specific yields will be based on the actual returns generated by the product.) All users across the HTX platform can make subscriptions through their main accounts by navigating to "HTX Earn" -> "Shark Fin'' during the subscription period.

By purchasing this product, investors can gain basic returns while pursuing higher floating earnings for correct predictions, shielding their principal from the impact of market fluctuations.

How does Shark Fin work? Let's delve into the specifics.

Shark Fin Unveiled: Advantages and what you should know.

Shark Fin, also known as knock-out options, is a low-risk, structured product involving triggers for contract invalidation or activation, commonly known as a barrier and a strike price. There are two types of Shark Fins: "bullish" and "bearish."

Shark Fin products serve as an instrument where investors can earn yields by predicting the market trend, and earnings are determined by the selected crypto asset's increasing or decreasing price. Shark Fin's APY curve is much like a shark's dorsal fin, which inspires its intriguing name. For instance, if BTC is at a low point and there's a strong likelihood of an upward trend, a "bullish" Shark Fin product could be a timely choice.

What sets Shark Fin apart is its potential for substantial gains while ensuring a base APY.

How Shark Fin works:

1. Shark Fin offers a higher APY to investors if the price of the underlying crypto remains within the prediction range during the product's observation period.

2. Conversely, it provides investors with a base APY if the price goes above or falls below the prediction price.

Advantages:

1. Short investment duration and excellent liquidity.

2. Well-protected principal, basic returns, and competitive APY. A basic return of 8% APY is higher than those provided by fixed-income products. Even if the market prediction goes awry, time is well invested.

3. The "bearish" products serve as a hedging tool, eliminating any risk for investors. The platform's risk management system will keep your assets safe.

4. Easy subscriptions with just a few clicks.

Disadvantages:

1. Requires a solid understanding and analysis of short-term market trends, which is suited for investors with some trading experience.

2. There is a potential opportunity cost as Shark Fin's APY is nowhere near the potential returns from short-term market success by trading futures. However, futures trading doesn't offer basic returns, which requires resilient minds.

Different products are catered to different market conditions, and require dynamic strategy adjustments for effective long-term asset allocation to weather market fluctuations between bullish and bearish trends.

HTX Shark Fin: A Smart Bet to Ride Market Fluctuations

The structured product HTX Shark Fin will be reportedly open for subscription between 12:00 (UTC) on September 21 and 12:00 (UTC) on September 22. The product offers four investment options: bullish BTC, bearish BTC, bullish ETH, and bearish ETH. Each subscription cycle is 7 days and accepts USDT as the investment token. It is reported that the expected APY range for this subscription period is between 8% and 38%, with a platform bonus for a basic APY of 8%. (The actual APY may vary depending on market fluctuations; specific yields will be based on the actual returns generated by the product.) Upon each product's maturity (on Fridays), around 10:00 (UTC), the principal and earnings will be credited to investors' HTX accounts.

Here's how you can earn with HTX Shark Fin:

Bullish Shark Fin

Scenario 1: The highest index price during the interest calculation period is higher than the knockout price

If the highest index price is $34,000, which is higher than the knockout price of $33,000, your APY will be 6%.

Returns = 1,000 USDT x 6% x 7/365 = 1.150 USDT

Scenario 2: The index price remains consistently lower than or equal to the knockout price throughout the interest calculation period, and the index price expires within the price range

If the index price remains consistently lower than $33,000 before the settlement, and the index price expires at $31,000, which is within the range of $30,000 and $33,000, your APY will be 16%.

APY = 6% + (31,000 - 30,000) / (33,000 - 30,000) × (36% - 6%) = 16%

Returns = 1,000 USDT x 16% x 7/365 = 3.068 USDT

Scenario 3: The index price remains consistently lower than or equal to the knockout price throughout the interest calculation period, and the index price expires below the price range

If the index price remains consistently lower than $33,000 before the settlement, and the index price expires at $29,000, which is less than $30,000, your APY will be 6%.

Returns = 1,000 USDT x 6% x 7/365 = 1.150 USDT

Bearish Shark Fin

Scenario 1: The lowest index price during the interest calculation period is lower than the knockout price

If the lowest index price is $29,000, which is lower than the knockout price of $30,000, your APY will be 6%.

Returns = 1,000 USDT x 6% x 7/365 = 1.150 USDT

Scenario 2: The index price remains consistently higher than or equal to the knockout price throughout the interest calculation period, and the index price expires within the price range

If the index price remains consistently higher than $30,000 before the settlement, and the index price expires at $31,000, which is within the range of $30,000 and $33,000, your APY will be 26%.

APY = 36% - (31,000 - 30,000) / (33,000 - 30,000) × (36% - 6%) = 26%

Returns = 1,000 USDT x 6% x 7/365 = 1.150 USDT

Scenario 3: The index price remains consistently higher than or equal to the knockout price throughout the interest calculation period, and the index price expires above the price range

If the index price remains consistently higher than $30,000 before the settlement, and the index price expires at $34,000, which is more than $33,000, your APY will be 6%.

Returns = 1,000 USDT x 6% x 7/365 = 1.150 USDT

Despite turbulence in the market, HTX's Shark Fin is to ensure investors enjoy USDT returns, as well as the protection of their principal. Throughout the interest accrual period or at the settlement time, if at any point the index price remains within the predetermined range, investors stand to enjoy a significantly higher APY. If the index price exceeds the barrier, fret not as you'll still receive a basic return.

The subscription window for Shark Fin products opens from 12:00 every Thursday to 12:00 (UTC) every Friday. All HTX users can partake in subscriptions through their main accounts during this period. By purchasing this product, investors can gain a basic APY and pursue higher floating returns for correct predictions, shielding their principal from the impact of market fluctuations.

Basic returns coupled with high APY potential: Is HTX's Shark Fin truly a worthy buy?

HTX's product, Shark Fin is undeniably enticing, but determining its value requires a balanced analysis of returns and risks.

Firstly, it offers a maximum APY of 38%. It's noteworthy that traditional financial instruments often pale in comparison to the returns offered by digital assets. Many bank-managed financial products have now dwindled to below 5% APY. Amongst digital asset financial products, HTX's Shark Fin undoubtedly stands out, presenting an opportunity to reap a staggering 38% APY.

Secondly, the cost of experimentation is low, and your principal is safeguarded, with a minimum return of 8% APY at relatively low risk. Contrast this with futures contracts, where the possibility of losing your principal is substantial.

Being a passive income product, and offering a broad spectrum of returns, isn't unique to HTX. Various other exchanges also offer similar products. However, the specific rules might differ slightly, warranting scrutiny to select the product that aligns with your preferences.

Shark Fin, as a novel financial product, boasts a complex structure that might not be suitable for everyone.

Not for amateurs and is mainly tailored for those who possess some investable capital, risk tolerance and fundamental market understanding In essence, they are individuals who toggle between taking a calculated risk and being wary of losses. Hence, it is suitable for individuals who prefer low-volatility market conditions and also caters to risk-averse, prudent investors, or passive income enthusiasts.

Purchasing Shark Fin allows you to experience firsthand flow of the market waters, to experience the ebb while reaping some gains. While you might not reap as much as seasoned contract players, your potential losses would also be milder. For those intrigued, if you have some idle funds, a little venture into this realm might be worth considering.

HTX Earn, as a virtual asset allocation tool offering steady returns, leverages its professional virtual asset custody experience to provide a range of products that have garnered user acclaim. This product family caters to various investment needs. According to sources, during the early stages of HTX Shark Fin's launch, there will be limited-time bonuses worthy of a keen eye.

About HTX

Founded in 2013, HTX has evolved from a crypto exchange into a comprehensive ecosystem of blockchain businesses that span digital asset trading, financial derivatives, wallets, research, investment, incubation and other areas. HTX serves millions of users worldwide, with a business presence covering over 160 countries and regions across five continents. Its three development strategies - "global development, technology drives development, and technology for good" underpin its commitment to providing comprehensive services and values to global cryptocurrency enthusiasts.

