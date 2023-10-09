Intra Energy Acquires More Prospective Lithium Ground In Canada

(MENAFN- News Direct) --News Direct--

Intra Energy Corporation Ltd (ASX:IEC) MD Ben Dunn tells Proactive the company has acquired 12 mineral claims covering 12 square kilometres immediately adjacent to and surrounding its Llama Lithium Project within the James Bay region of Québec, Canada. Dunn says the acquisition of the claims is a strategic addition for IEC and bolsters the company's exploration plans and ground position in the area. Meanwhile, IEC has also identified multiple pegmatite dykes up to 5 metres wide during field mapping that is targeting lithium at the Yalgarra Nickel-Copper-Platinum Group Elements (PGE) Project in Western Australia. The dykes outcrop over 20-50 metres and are about 500 metres to 1 kilometre north of areas with elevated lithium anomalism.

Dunn added:“The company is very encouraged by the identification of multiple pegmatite dykes in a small area of the tenement north of the existing lithium anomalism.

“There is substantial scope for more pegmatite swarms to be identified with the objective of defining compelling drilling targets.

“Exploration is accelerating and the project is advancing quickly with results from the sampling and satellite work expected early in the December quarter.”

