James Bay Minerals Cashed Up And Ready To Explore

(MENAFN- News Direct) --News Direct--

James Bay Minerals Ltd (ASX:JBY) CEO Andrew Dornan speaks to Thomas Warner from Proactive during a pivotal time for the Canada-focused lithium exploration and development company. Dornan explains that the company boasts over 22,500 hectares of promising lithium projects in the James Bay region of Quebec, before going on to highlight its successful listing on the ASX. Dornan expresses satisfaction with the "extremely easy" raising of the maximum $6 million, ensuring ample funding for future endeavours. The company has swiftly mobilised a team for its maiden exploration program at the Arrow property on its La Grande Project, a venture expected to run until the onset of winter. Looking ahead, James Bay Minerals aims to gather crucial data over the next four to six weeks to pinpoint promising drill targets for early next year. Dornan emphasises their sharp focus on the James Bay region, which is a point of difference from other companies operating in the region.

Proactive Investors

Jonathan Jackson

+61 413 713 744

View source version on newsdirect