Landore Resources Passes "Very Important Milestone" On Journey To Dual Listing

Landore Resources Ltd (AIM:LND) CEO Claude Lemasson speaks to Thomas Warner from Proactive after the mining exploration and development firm announced it has been approved by the TSX Venture Exchange to list ordinary shares, subject to fulfilling certain pre-conditions. Lemasson describes it a very important milestone, and says that most of the remaining conditions are "administrative in nature."

He adds that one of the outstanding conditions relates to a fundraise tied to the listing and hopes to have met all the requirements by the end of October. Lemasson emphasises that floating on the TSX-V will not replace the company's London listing but add to it, and allow North American and Canadian investors easier access to the firm's shares.

Post-listing, the Landore's primary focus will be on advancing the BAM Gold Project in northern Ontario. This involves a drilling campaign on the BAM deposit, leading to a revised resource estimate and a subsequent pre-feasibility study. Lemasson, who has been CEO since the summer, expresses satisfaction with the project and the team, highlighting new hires in Toronto and increased company exposure.

