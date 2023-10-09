Lophos Pharmaceuticals Announces Company Is Now Trading On The CSE Under The Ticker MESC

Lophos Pharmaceuticals CEO Claire Stawnyczy joined Steve Darling from Proactive to share the news that the company which specializes in the cultivation, research, and sale of Lophophora williamsii or peyote cactus has achieved significant milestones.

Lophos Pharma has commenced trading on the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) under the ticker symbol "MESC." This development marks a significant step for the company in terms of visibility and accessibility to investors.

The company has successfully obtained a Controlled Substances Dealers License from Health Canada. This license empowers Lophos Pharma to engage in various activities related to controlled substances, including possession, production, sale/provision, sending, transportation, and delivery.

The controlled substances covered by this license include mescaline, psilocin, and psilocybin.

Lophos Pharma has entered into a strategic partnership with KGK Science to explore potential pathways to market sustainably grown, peyote-derived natural health products. While peyote itself is legally recognized in Canada, mescaline-the psychoactive compound derived from the peyote cactus-remains classified as a Schedule 3 controlled substance.

These developments underscore Lophos Pharma's commitment to advancing its unique position in the emerging market of natural health products derived from peyote. The company's ability to obtain a Controlled Substances Dealers License is particularly noteworthy, as it positions Lophos Pharma to engage in research, production, and distribution of controlled substances in compliance with Canadian regulations.

As Lophos Pharma continues its work in researching and developing peyote-derived products, its collaboration with KGK Science represents a key partnership to explore the potential for sustainable and legal market opportunities in this evolving sector.

