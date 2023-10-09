Marketacross And Turingum Announce Strategic Partnership To Help Bridge The Japanese And Global Web3 Ecosystem

The partnership will help Japanese Web3 projects global, and the international projects seamlessly enter the Japanese market

MarketAcross, the world's leading blockchain PR & marketing firm, is delighted to announce that it has entered a strategic partnership with Turingum, a leading Japanese Web3 company focused on business consulting, tokenomics design, DeFi and smart contract development. This partnership positions MarketAcross and Turingum to help the global Web3 projects expand into the Japanese market and vice versa, and seize the opportunities in the rapidly evolving crypto landscape.

The strategic partnership will enable Turingum and MarketAcross to enhance brand value and capture new business opportunities through the provision of each other's services and the expansion of their client base. Through MarketAcross, Turingum will secure a means to work with global companies and help expand opportunities for crypto projects seeking to enter the Japanese market. MarketAcross, on the other hand, will have increased access to PR & marketing opportunities for the Japanese projects and establish a long-term presence in Asia.

Together, they will arm businesses with the essential tools and know-how to make informed decisions regarding their Web3 strategy when entering a new market. Turingum has been providing Web3 business advisory services to Japanese companies while its core business is supporting projects involving tokens.

The collaboration gives Turingum's clients access to the PR and marketing expertise of the same MarketAcross team that has helped scale many of the world's largest exchanges and blockchain projects, including Binance, Polkadot, Solana, Polygon, Crypto.com, Huobi, and eToro. Japanese projects aspiring to go global can utilize MarketAcross' expertise in PR, content marketing, brand reputation, social promotions, influencer outreach (KoL), SEO, community growth, and more.

MarketAcross is deeply connected to the Japanese Web3 ecosystem, working closely with the country's No.1 public blockchain Astar Network. It was also the official media partner for two of Japan's biggest Web3 events, WebX and IVS Crypto, earlier this year. MarketAcross managed the pre-and post-event marketing and PR efforts for both WebX and IVS Crypto, brought prominent speakers, and helped raise the profile of these prestigious events worldwide.

Japan has emerged as a lucrative market for global Web3 projects. At a time when the US and other Western nations struggle to provide regulatory clarity, Japan has made Web3 a part of its national strategy that encourages blockchain adoption while prioritizing investor protection. At the WebX conference in July, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida recognized Web3's significance in shaping the country's digital future and reiterated his commitment to improving the environment for utilizing Web3 tokens.

Turingum is a leading Japanese Web3 technology company focusing on tokenomics design, DeFi and smart contract development. With a deep know-how of the Japanese Web3 industry, it provides Web3 business consulting, blockchain system development, and NFT/SBT issuing services, along with the issuance and listing of tokens from both technical and financial perspectives. Turingum has planned and managed numerous projects in Japan and abroad, and provides support from the planning phase to the operational phase.

MarketAcross is the world's leading blockchain PR and marketing firm. It provides a complete end-to-end marketing solution for blockchain firms across the globe. MarketAcross has helped many of the industry's largest exchanges and blockchain projects, including Polkadot, Solana, Binance, Polygon, Crypto.com, Huobi, and eToro, build their brands among cryptocurrency and blockchain audiences.

