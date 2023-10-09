Midwest Lithium Prepares To Get The Drill Spinning In South Dakota

(MENAFN- News Direct) --News Direct--

Midwest Lithium Ltd COO Michael Schlumpberger speaks to Thomas Warner from Proactive about the work the exploration company is doing in western South Dakota, a highly prospective area that was the world's main lithium producing district for a significant part of the last century. Schlumpberger says Midwest Lithium has secured leases on both public and private lands for exploration, adding that a drilling campaign will kick off in mid-October to assess resource potential. The company is focused on advancing its projects in the Black Hills Pegmatite Field of South Dakota, comprising around 23,500 acres of land containing various historical lithium production mines, visible spodumene and multiple pegmatites. The company has numerous projects in the area, some with historic production records. The company is also in the process of listing on the ASX and hopes to raise up to $17mln. He says Western South Dakota's established mining heritage and jurisdiction stability are key advantages. After the IPO, the focus will be on assessing mineralization and conducting further drilling in collaboration with the South Dakota School of Mines.

Proactive Investors

Jonathan Jackson

+61 413 713 744

View source version on newsdirect