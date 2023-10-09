MUST University Celebrates Hispanic Heritage

MUST University celebrates the Hispanic Heritage month by hosting a networking event with students and faculty members participating in their Spanish lead master degree programs. The South Florida Hispanic community can find these affordable master's degree programs an alternative to build advanced knowledge, forge a deeper understanding of their area of study, and develop a range of skills applicable to their trade. With a master's degree, you can typically have more opportunities to advance your career as a valuable, knowledgeable employee.

The event will take place on Thursday October 12th after 4pm, at the Books & Books of Coral Gables.

MUST has been a pioneer in high-quality distance education for working professionals. Today, we continue to innovate in online learning, empowering our Hispanic students to make meaningful changes for our South Florida community.

Affordable costs, quality education, and convenience: These are three things that you can expect from your time at MUST University.

At MUST University we have three 100% online master's degree programs, completely in Spanish, these programs are:

1. Master of Science in Business Administration (MBA), with 4 concentrations: Finance, Human Resources, Data Protection, Digital Marketing.

2. Master of Science in Emergent Technologies in Education.

3. Master of Science in Healthcare Management.

These master's degrees are completed in a period of 18 to 24 months, if the student complies with all the procedures and advances with the necessary requirements of MUST University. One of our competitive advantages is that our master's degrees do not require an admission exam, also known as GRE/GMAT, only the candidate's undergraduate documents are required to be accepted to any of our master's degrees programs. At the same time, MUST University has continuenrollment cycles all year round.

MUST is an American university founded in 2017 by Brazilian professor and entrepreneur Antônio Carbonari Netto, rector, and former advisor to the National Council of Education (CNE), where he served between 2016 and 2020, and who also founded and was president of Anhanguera Educacional S.A. According to the Brazilian Ministry of Education, Carbonari was the first Brazilian to set up a 100% online university in North American territory. The unique factor of MUST University is that it allows the realization of the dream of studying at an American university, enjoying the quality of higher education in the United States, without the student having to leave his home. The courses are affordable and the institution offers convenient payment plans.

With 100% online Master's programs, the institution offers multi-lingual programs and the students can choose their courses between English, Spanish or Portuguese. Those who graduate from MUST receive a diploma valid in the United States and in addition can also be recognized in Brazil, a thriving Latin American country and market. With over 6,000 students, MUST offers 8 Master's Degree programs, such as: Healthcare Management, Emerging Technologies in Education, Business Administration, Business Development and Innovation, International Business, International Law, Organizational Psychology and Digital Marketing. There are plans to expand the portfolio of Master's Programs for 2024 and possibly doctorates.

To invest in the new venture, in 2017, Carbonari had the support of his family, his wife Maria ElCarbonari, professor and Doctor of Education, also founder of MUST University, and his daughter Giulianna Carbonari Meneghello, current president of MUST University.“We have embarked on a visionary entrepreneurial journey, with great challenges, on American soil, always believing that limits are to be overcome. MUST has as a priority to provide quality continued education, and student-centered programs. MUST University has been improving the virtual learning environment, developing new technologies and using 100% online platforms, with an accessible cost and the inclusion of different nationalities,” says Giulianna. The institution's goal is to surpass 7,000 students by the end of 2023.

