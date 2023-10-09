News Direct Adds Streaming TV Interview Product, NEWS DIRECT INSIGHTS, To Its Newly Launched SYNTHESIS Service

N ews Direct today announced that News Direct Insights, its streaming TV interview offering in partnership with Fintech.TV , has been added to its newly launched Synthesis service. Synthesis , is a first-of-it-kind bundling of News Direct's suite of digital news and content distribution and amplification services that includes its state-of-the-art newswire, its sponsored content product ( Idea Marketplace ) and its News Direct Podcast Channel series, News Directly .

News Direct Insights offers companies the opportunity for their senior execs or key spokespeople to be interviewed by a professional journalist from Fintech.TV live on the streaming channel. The interviews are conducted on-site at the Fintech.TV studio on the floor of the iconic New York Stock Exchange, a backdrop that adds an additional measure of distinction and significance to the appearance.

News Direct clients can book their CEO's, or other key executives, for 3-minute spots that will be included in Fintech.TV's Daily Download segment, which airs throughout the day and week. The one-on-one format, hosted by a professional Fintech.TV staff journalist, offer guests a forum to discuss issues of importance to their companies and stakeholders.

In addition to airing on the platform, the digital content will also be made available for clients to repurpose on websites and social media channels.

“ News Direct is committed to consistently adding meaningful ways for companies to distribute, amplify and draw eyeballs (and eardrums) to their content and messaging, using the advanced technology that our service was built upon. Our objective from Day One has been to become a single platform, multichannel messaging solution for PR, IR, Corp Comms and Marketing professionals.

ABOUT NEWS DIRECT

News Direct is a technology-driven content distribution and amplification platform for PR, IR, corporate communications and marketing professionals. Our automated platform delivers a completely reimagined, modernized user experience for newswire users that has reshaped the industry landscape. Additionally, the company has expanded its offerings to include an array of technology- enhanced message amplification tools ranging from sponsored content to podcasting products, all from one online destination.

​​ABOUT Fintech.TV

Fintech.TV is a first of its kind global media platform bringing the latest news and perspectives in finance, blockchain, technology, sustainability, impact investing, SDGs, and ESG. Fintech.TV broadcasts from its marquis studios on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, at ADGM, Abu Dhabi's leading International Finance Center, and with presence at other leading international exchanges including NASDAQ and the London Stock Exchange.

