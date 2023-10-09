Pieter Van Rijn Joins The Board Of Directors At Downtown Music Holdings

Downtown Music Holdings today announced the appointment of Pieter van Rijn, President of the group's business and professional services division, Downtown Music, to its Board of Directors.

“When we first set out to transform Downtown Music, our B2B division, into a fully integrated suite of business service offerings, we were fortunate to have such a strong executive in our organization who could help us execute on that vision,” said Andrew Bergman, CEO of Downtown Music Holdings. "The addition of Pieter to our board further demonstrates Downtown's commitment and mission to empower creators and the businesses that serve them."

Following the sale of its owned song copyrights in 2021, Downtown has undergone a significant transformation of its music services businesses through the positioning of its business services into one fully integrated division. Downtown Music now offers a comprehensive suite of distribution, publishing, UGC monetization, sync and platform services. Most recently, new royalty and financial services have been added to broaden Downtown's service offerings with the acquisition of Curve Royalty Systems earlier this year. In July 2022 van Rijn was appointed to lead this division.

Said Justin Kalifowitz, Founder and Executive Chairman, Downtown Music Holdings, “Pieter is an exceptional executive who has played a key role in transforming Downtown Music into the market leader for business and professional services. We are looking forward to welcoming Pieter to the Board as we continue to chart the future of the company.”

Said President of Downtown Music, Pieter van Rijn ,“Already the largest end-to-end music rights management platform in the world, Downtown is firmly positioned as the future of the music industry. I'm excited to join Justin, Andrew and the Downtown board of directors to continue shaping that future.”

Van Rijn joins Downtown's existing board of directors, including independent directors Alison Moore and Kelli Turner, who joined in January 2022.

Prior to becoming President of Downtown Music, van Rijn was the CEO of music distributor FUGA, which Downtown acquired in January 2020. Joining FUGA in 2014 as CEO, Van Rijn developed the company's global footprint, launching new hubs across EMEA, LATAM and APAC, and led the transformation of FUGA becoming a music tech leader.

About Downtown Music Holdings

Downtown is the world's leading music services company with over 2 million clients from 145 countries representing a catalog of over 38 million music assets in a wide variety of genres and languages. Downtown's technology and service offerings support creators and businesses in all facets of the music industry including music creation, distribution, marketing, royalty collection, financing, accounting and payment services.

