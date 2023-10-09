Stake.Link Unveils New Features For Its Chainlink Staking Program

Delegated liquid staking protocol stake.link has announced a major expansion to its forthcoming staking program. A suite of new features and optimizations have been unveiled that will reinforce stake.link's position as the preeminent Chainlink staking solution.

The new features revealed by stake.link are designed to take advantage of the next iteration of Chainlink Staking, v0.2, that will go live in Q4. Among the various upgrades developed by stake.link is a feature known as the Priority Pool. This will deliver a seamless and highly efficient process for users to stake LINK ahead of Chainlink expanding capacity from 25M to 45M tokens. The priority pool automates LINK staking on behalf of depositors, creating a“set and forget” staking experience.

stake.link has also announced that it will be migrating its stSDL (staked SDL) receipt tokens to reSDL (reward escrow SDL), an NFT representation of the SDL token. This will be undertaken with the aim of promoting long term participation in the platform by increasing boosts and governance votes.

Jonny Huxtable, a Founding Member of stake.link said "This new major iteration of the stake.link platform brings revamped tokenomics and, for the first time, a set-and-forget LINK staking option. Never before has it been so easy for users to participate in Chainlink Staking, creating a dynamic that benefits both the economic security of the Chainlink Network and the long-term stakers of the native stake.link token: SDL. This major release marks a milestone for stake.link, seeing growth that will cement its position in the industry to support the next wave of major infrastructure advancements powered by the Chainlink Network."

The 20M LINK that will be made available to the Chainlink staking pool in Q4 will be rolled out in three phases as per the Chainlink roadmap. Once phase three activates, the LINK from the stake.link priority pool will be staked against the community pool, and there will likely be less than 20M LINK available to be deposited. LINK deposited by holders of reSDL will thus be prioritised over LINK held by non-reSDL holders when staking in the priority pool.

Finally, stake.link has announced that it will be releasing its own AI-powered chatbot,“SergAI.” As an expert in all things Chainlink and stake.link, SergAI will answer questions concerning topics such as liquid staking thresholds, the priority pool, and how receipt tokens operate.

About stake.link

stake.link is a delegated liquid staking protocol for Chainlink Staking. Powered and governed by the protocol token SDL, with DeFi interoperability enabled by the liquid staking receipt token stLINK, the stake.link protocol enables anyone to provide LINK collateral to and receive a share of rewards from the most reliable and performant Chainlink node operators.

Learn more:

Avishay Litani

View source version on newsdirect