Synairgen Looking Beyond COVID In Fight Against Respiratory Illness

Synairgen PLC (AIM:SNG, OTC:SYGGF) chief executive Richard Marsden speaks to Thomas Warner from Proactive London about the company's ongoing efforts to develop what he describes as a "drug to help patients handle respiratory viruses."

He explains that work on the drug long predates the COVID pandemic and has intensified since, but is careful to emphasise that the intention of Synairgen is to develop a respiratory drug that can be of use to patients with other respiratory conditions as well. He notes the importance of looking beyond COVID-19, given the unpredictability of its media presence and its potential long-term existence alongside other viruses.

Marsden discusses their past Sprinter trial and the need for targeted future clinical trials. Utilising technologies and data that emerged during the pandemic, Synairgen plans to identify patients most likely to deteriorate due to the virus. This strategic approach aims to conduct faster trials with a higher chance of success.

Marsden concluded that as they refine patient selection for upcoming trials, they'll announce results and commence the next clinical trial phase.

Proactive UK Ltd

+44 20 7989 0813

View source version on newsdirect