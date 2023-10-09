Tempus Resources Makes Energy Metals Move

(MENAFN- News Direct) --News Direct--

Tempus Resources Ltd (ASX:TMR, TSX-V:TMRR) CEO Jason Bahnsen tells Proactive the company is diversifying its gold portfolio to encompass in-demand energy metals after securing an option to acquire a private company which holds two highly prospective tenements in an emerging lithium region of Manitoba. A binding Heads of Agreement has been executed to acquire 100% of Aurora Lithium which holds the applications for mineral claims including the Cormorant Pegmatite Field and the White Rabbit Lithium Prospect. Meanwhile, at Elizabeth Gold Project Tempus has received assays from a rock sampling program completed in July that highlight the potential for two new areas prospective to host gold vein mineralisation.

Bahnsen said:“The option over the White Rabbit and Cormorant lithium projects provides an excellent opportunity for Tempus to diversify its asset portfolio and enter the energy metals sector.

"The geological setting, historic drilling with wide pegmatite dyke intersections and proximity to other high-grade lithium projects bodes well for the exploration potential of the projects.

"With good infrastructure and all-year access, Tempus plans to explore the White Rabbit and Cormorant projects concurrently with the Elizabeth-Blackdome Gold Project.”

