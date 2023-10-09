The Channel Company Announces CEO Transition

(MENAFN- News Direct) --News Direct--

The Channel Company (“TCC”), a global provider of news, insights, strategy, events and marketing services for the technology industry, today announced that Blaine Raddon has decided to retire and will be stepping down as CEO, following a successful three‐year tenure. Robert Gray, an Operating Partner at EagleTree and member of TCC's Board of Directors, will step in on an interim basis while the Company launches a search to identify a successor. Mr. Gray has extensive experience in management, operations and finance including as a former executive at PRNewswire and UBM Plc.

"I am honored to lead TCC through this transitional period," said Mr. Gray. "I look forward to working with the TCC management team and colleagues to continue delivering outstanding customer solutions across the global IT channel."

Under Mr. Raddon's leadership, TCC completed four acquisitions, expanded its product and service offerings, and broadened its international footprint.

"I am proud of what we have accomplished together at TCC," said Mr. Raddon. "We have built a strong team and a diverse, global business. I am confident that TCC is well‐positioned for continued growth and success in the future. "

About The Channel Company:

Headquartered in Westborough, MA, The Channel Company has been servicing the technology channel community for over 40 years. From CRN, the #1 source of technology news, insights, and analysis for the IT channel, to industry‐leading events that connect clients to customers, to powerful research, consulting and engaging education to accelerate growth, to transformative marketing services to maximize investment, The Channel Company provides a full suite of outcome‐driven services focused on addressing the channel's unique needs worldwide. The Channel Company is a portfolio company of investment funds managed by EagleTree Capital, a New York City‐based private equity firm.

About EagleTree Capital:

EagleTree Capital is a leading New York‐based middle‐market private equity firm, with over $5.6 billion of assets under management, that has completed over 40 private equity investments and over 95 add‐on transactions over the past 20+ years. EagleTree primarily invests in North America in the following sectors: media and business services, consumer, and water and specialty industrial. For more information, visit or find EagleTree on LinkedIn.

The Channel Company

Corporate Communications

+1 508-531-9172

