Twang Expands To 3,500 Walmart Locations

Twang , a purveyor of Mexican-inspired food- and beverage-enhancing products, is excited to announce the expansion of its retail presence in 3,500 Walmart locations across the United States with its signature lemon and lime beer salts .

This expansion into more Walmart stores is significant to the San Antonio-based brand's growing national presence. Twang has already made its way onto grocery, liquor, and convenience store shelves throughout many parts of the country, with heavy emphasis in the Southwest. This expansion makes Twang beer salt easier to find in all states, including some that might not be yet familiar with the product and the beer salt ritual.

The expansion is timely as existing and potential future consumers celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month alongside the founding Treviño family, who made their way to San Antonio six generations ago. Twang is excited to share this long-standing Mexican tradition with the rest of the country, as the salts go best with Mexican beers and domestic lagers.

Twang Beer Salts have made“dressing your beer” a common practice throughout the Lone Star State. Although people in Mexico already add salt and lime to beers, Twang is the originator of“citrus-flavored” beer salts. The salts are sprinkled onto the neck of beer bottles, the rim of beer glasses, and the tops of cans, thus enhancing the beer-drinking experience by adding a tangy, savory twist to each sip. Twang's Beer Salts are composed of only five naturally derived ingredients, making them a clean addition to your bar cart. Are you new to dressing your beer? It's easy; learn how to do it here . Each beer salt bottle shaker retails between $1.99-$2.49.

To learn more about Twang, visit the website here .

In 1986, Twang Founder Roger Treviño Sr. left his career after experiencing an epiphany while on a business trip in Mexico. Visiting a Mexican street vendor selling citrus salt, he was reminded of his childhood in San Antonio, with its abundance of Latino flavors. He returned home inspired to create a variety of flavored salts to share with friends and family. Launching the Twang business out of his family garage and together with the Treviño children to help, his first product (and claim to fame) was Twang Beer Salt, an integral product in the Southern trend of“dressing” beers and other libations. From these humble beginnings, the Treviños have since expanded Twang product lines into flavored salt for food, cocktail rimmer blends, michelada mix, and more to come!

