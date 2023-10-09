US Global Investors Continues To See Strong Results From US Global Jets Fund

The fund's performance and the aviation industry have witnessed a rebound following the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic. Holmes elaborated on the factors driving the fund's performance and discussed key developments in the aviation sector.

One notable development is the upgrade of Mexico's air safety rating from Category 2 back to Category 1 by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) last week. This upgrade reflects improved safety standards and is a positive indicator for Mexico's aviation industry.

Holmes also highlighted an interesting historical trend in the airline industry. Airlines have historically exhibited an inverse relationship with oil prices. When oil prices rise, airline stocks tend to underperform, while they tend to outperform when oil prices decline. This unique relationship can present attractive entry points for investors looking to gain exposure to the global airline industry, especially in times of fluctuating oil prices.

The rebound of theGlobal Jets Fund and the positive developments in the aviation sector demonstrate the resilience of the industry in overcoming challenges and adapting to changing market conditions.

Holmes' insights shed light on the investment opportunities within the aviation sector, offering valuable considerations for investors interested in this dynamic industry.

